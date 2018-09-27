Kemar Roofe could return to the Leeds United bench in next Tuesday’s Championship clash at Hull City after a positive update on his fitness from coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The forward has missed the club’s last three matches and has movement and goals have been a miss, despite the efforts of Tyler Roberts in his absence.

Roofe has contributed four goals and two assists for Leeds this season and supporters had hoped the player could return to action in time for Friday night’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking about Roofe, Bielsa said: “Roofe is close to the first team, not immediately, but he’s close.

“[Gaetano] Berardi and Pablo [Hernandez] also are close to the first team, not as close as Roofe.”

But it seems Leeds are unlikely to risk Roofe on Friday, with a return to the bench for Tuesday’s trip to face Hull a more realistic target for the player, with the aim of having him ready to return to the starting line-up for the televised clash at home to Brentford.

Bielsa’s side suffered their first defeat of the season last time out against Birmingham – and the Leeds coach addressed talk if his side were about to suffer the same implosion as happened in the last campaign.

Bielsa said he will not make any changes at Hillsborough and repeated his claim that none of his players were to blame for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Leeds could be unchanged for the fourth successive Championship fixture, meaning fit-again midfielder Adam Forshaw will again start on the bench after recovering from a foot injury.

“Adam is ready to play,” added Bielsa, who confirmed none of his injured players will return in time to face Wednesday.

