Forget Chelsea, €90m ‘phenomenon’ could seal Real Madrid deal TONIGHT

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Chelsea

As Chelsea press ahead to bring a Turkish gem to Stamford Bridge, the rising star of world football has the perfect chance to show Real Madrid why he should be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu from next season instead.

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League adventure on Wednesday evening when they take on Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chelsea are also in action, as Enzo Maresca’s side take on Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the League Stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

Chelsea are likely to be keeping an eye on the match between Madrid and Juventus, as well, as their prime target Kenan Yildiz will be in action.

Todd Boehley’s Chelsea have had an offer for Yildiz already turned down, with Juventus keen on tying down the Turkey international attacker to a new and improved deal.

However, that has not deterred Chelsea from maintaining their interest in the 20-year-old, who has been playing as a second striker for Juventus this season and has scored two goals and given four assists in nine matches in all competitions.

Chelsea have offered Yildiz an annual salary of €10m (£8.7m, $11.6m( per year, according to TuttoSport, but there is interest in the Juventus gem from Real Madrid as well.

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid chief scout Juan Calafat has been ‘monitoring’ Yildiz and has been very impressed with him.

Yildiz has the perfect chance on Wednesday to show why Madrid should sign him, as he is set to line up for Juventus in the Champions League game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Described as “a phenomenon” by former Manchester United and Italy international forward Giuseppe Rossi on TuttoMercatoWeb, Yildiz will be determined to get the better of Eder Militao and Raul Asencio, who are the two centre-backs most likely to start in defence for Madrid.

Yildiz is set to line up alongside Francisco Conceicao behind striker Dusan Vlahovic, and his quality on the ball and vision will be crucial if Juventus are to inflict a defeat on Madrid.

While Yildiz has had many a great game for Juventus, both this season and last, but a massive performance at the Santiago Bernabeu in Europe’s most prestigious club competition will stick out and enhance his reputation even more.

In Arda Guler, Madrid have another Turkish gem, who, like Yildiz, will be keen on putting up a show on Wednesday evening.

However, over the years, Madrid president Florentino Perez has shown that he is all too willing to splash the cash and bring in top attacking talent and not worry about having too many players for that same position.

Yildiz could just secure his place at Madrid next season and beyond if he rises above the rest and steers Juventus to a win.

