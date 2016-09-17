Keown likens Kolarov to one of football’s biggest icons

Man City defender Aleksandar Kolarov was the subject of some rather hyperbolic praise from BBC pundit and ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

The Serbian has been used at centre-back under Pep Guardiola so far this season and the 30-year-old certainly caught the eye of Keown in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

“He looks magnificent. He wants to roam out with the ball,” the ex-Arsenal player told said on BBC show Final Score.

“I’m sure the manager is watching him and thinking ‘is he my perfect central defender?’. Because the way he comes out is almost Bobby Moore like… he’s a great talent, Kolarov.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola singled out Kevin de Bruyne for his role in the emphatic victory – a win that keeps the Citizens at the top of the Premier League table with a perfect record.