Keown suggests Arsenal should do the unthinkable in replacing Emery

Martin Keown believes Arsenal should “seriously” consider making a move for Mauricio Pochettino following his departure from north London rivals Tottenham.

Pochettino was shown the door by Spurs on Tuesday evening, with Jose Mourinho coming straight in to replace him after a poor start to the season.

And with Unai Emery under pressure, with the Gunners in sixth position, Keown reckons Arsenal should think about appointing Pochettino.

“There’s no need to panic at Arsenal but we are getting close to panic,” Keown told the Daily Mail.

“We’re not having the best of seasons. The powers that be at the top of the club should be seriously considering Pochettino.

“I have a lot of admiration for what he did at Tottenham, the way he nurtured those young players and he didn’t spend a great deal of money. I don’t think Tottenham spent enough. ”

As for Spurs’ decision to axe Pochettino, Keown added: “I would have stayed with Pochettino; I think he deserved that.

“I think it’s a hugely significant sacking. You’re going to have managers now looking over their shoulders.

“I know the poor record he has recently, I know it all but I still would have given him another chance. I don’t like the way Tottenham have done it.

“There will be a lot of chairmen looking at him now. Manchester United wanted him this time last year. I think Arsenal would have to be interested if they want to take a step forward.”

Read more: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is open to the idea of joining Barcelona and is willing to put contract talks on hold because of their interest, reports in Spain claim.