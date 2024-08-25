Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery have both been linked with Sterling moves

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has urged his old club against making a high-profile signing in the final week of the window for a player who is more suited to join Aston Villa.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his engine room in a bid to end Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title.

Arsenal have run Pep Guardiola’s men close over the last two years but ultimately come up short, and Arteta is looking to land those marginal gains to try and overhaul City.

While a defensive midfielder was always a main priority, getting another attacker through the door has also been on the club’s radar. And, despite a central option being preferable, there have been strong links to Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling after it became clear that the forward is now available for transfer.

Sterling was left out of the Premier League opener against Manchester City and then banished from Chelsea first-team training, and while Enzo Maresca initially played down Sterling’s absence he has now confirmed that the 29-year-old is not his preferred type of winger and can move on for more regular minutes elsewhere.

Despite Arsenal not really being an obvious fit, given their strength out wide with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli already, Arteta is a big fan of the player from their time together at City.

Indeed, he spoke glowingly about Sterling ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, saying: “My time with him was exceptional. I think we built a really strong relationship together.

“He was unbelievable at the time we worked together and he taught me a lot as well about individuals and how players think, how we give them support and help them.

“He’s someone that I really have strong feelings about.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes also feels that Sterling would be a good for for the Gunners, telling The Overlap: “I think he’d improve Arsenal’s squad. I don’t think he’d improve the team, I don’t think he’d be a starter.

“But then again I do think you need those numbers, you need 16 or 17 players. It’s ok having 12, 13, 14 that are good, and if they stay fit then great you’ve got a good chance, but you still have to go deeper into your squad.

“And I think Sterling would be a good squad player for them.”

Sterling not a good Arsenal fit

However, Keown strongly believes that Sterling is not a good fit in north London and would be better off heading to Villa instead.

When asked if he would want Sterling at the Emirates, Keown told talkSPORT: “No, I don’t think I would [take him].

“I do rate this guy as a very good player. But I think, when he played for Man City, he did his best work off the ball.

“When you look what Pep did, it was all off-the-ball movement. When he has the ball, he does too much and he doesn’t get past his man.”

Pressed on who should be looking to sign Sterling, Keown responded: “Villa might not be a bad fit for him. [Unai] Emery is very hands-on and knows exactly what he wants from a player. He might suit their style.”

The question now remains over where Sterling could end up playing his football once the transfer window shuts in England on Friday August 30.