Kepa Arrizabalaga reportedly has nine games to prove his worth to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard or be moved on.

The Spain international was dropped midway through the season after a number of costly errors, with veteran stopper Willy Caballero filling in.

The 25-year-old did, however, show an upturn in form on his return to the team before the coronavirus crisis. But the Daily Telegraph claims he has nine games to save his Chelsea career.

The report mentions Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Ajax stopper Andre Onana as realistic targets that the Blues could pursue as his replacement.

Cameroon international Onana, who is rated at £27million-rated, is also wanted by PSG after some standout displays on the big Champions League stage for the Dutch giants.

Pope currently leads the Premier League in terms of clean sheets, with 11, and has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the division.

Kepa become the most expensive goalkeeper in history after completing a £72million move from Atletico Madrid in 2018. But he now faces the most important nine-game stretch of his career.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and RB Leipzig have held what has been described as “positive talks” as a deal to finalise Timo Werner’s transfer draws closer.

It was reported last week that Chelsea have sneaked in ahead of Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old Leipzig marksman. The news came after they agreed to meet his £53m exit clause – something the Reds weren’t prepared to do.

And Werner has been lured by a huge package worth around £173,000 a week over a five-year deal.

Some expected Chelsea to confirm his signing a matter of days later, but so far no announcement has been forthcoming.

But the Daily Telegraph have shed light on why, and given a timeframe as to when the transfer will be formalised. Read more…