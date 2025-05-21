Kevin De Bruyne will soon make the decision on his next club

A European giant is ‘ready to close the deal any moment from now’ to sign Kevin De Bruyne, whose decision on his future is said to be coming soon.

De Bruyne has announced his departure from Manchester City. He has suggested that he didn’t really want to leave, but the club he has won six Premier League titles with didn’t offer him a new contract.

He played his last home game for City on May 20, and spurned a chance for the perfect goodbye when he hit the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Where De Bruyne will land is still unclear, with a few clubs going after the Belgian midfielder.

Interest from Napoli has been evident for a few weeks, and Fabrizio Romano has stated the Serie A giants are ‘ready to close the deal any moment from now’.

That’s after they made an ‘important contract proposal’ to the City man.

Romano states that De Bruyne will make a decision ‘soon’ on his next club, with more options still available to him.

Chicago Fire still in the mix

Romano has also revealed that a bid from Chicago Fire ‘remains on the table’, after it was offered in April.

At the beginning of April, reports suggested San Diego FC had De Bruyne on their discovery rights list, giving them priority for the transfer within the MLS, but had taken him off as the move didn’t align with their identity.

It was reported that another American outfit had De Bruyne on their list, and it seems that was Chicago.

Reports at the time also suggested the Manchester City man would prefer a move to the MLS to the Saudi Pro League.

But it seems what he’d prefer more than both of those moves is to keep playing at a high level in Europe, and Napoli are one of the main clubs offering him that chance at the moment.

Man City round-up: De Bruyne replacement wants City

TEAMtalk is aware that City’s favoured attacking midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White, is keen to join.

City are stepping up their efforts to land the Nottingham Forest man, with a move for Florian Wirtz looking tricky.

TEAMtalk is aware that a second City move, for Theo Hernandez, might have taken a blow, as Juventus and another Serie A side have enquired about the AC Milan defender, who wants to remain in Serie A.

And Pep Guardiola has given a sensational ultimatum to City, telling them to “make a shorter squad” or he “will quit.”

