Kevin De Bruyne gives huge indicator over Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne has given Manchester City belief he will soon commit to a new deal by admitting he can see himself staying at the Etihad for “a long time”.

The Belgium midfielder has emerged as one of the Premier League’s leading lights over the past few seasons but his form this season has led to claims that he is now one of the world’s best players.

De Bruyne is currently contracted to City until 2021 and is paid around £115,000 a week. However, with the player in talks over a new six-year deal worth £250,000 a week, the player is expected to play a big part of City’s future going forwards.

“Since Pep came to the club, he plays a style of football I like to play, so it makes it easy as a player,” De Bruyne told Jamie Redknapp in the Nissan Match Zone ahead of a Super Sunday clash with Arsenal.

“I like it here, it is the perfect environment and since I came here there has been a lot of trust in me. I like the project they are doing from the moment I came here.

“There was an older team (when I first arrived), they did a lot of transfers, a lot of young people, they are building for the future. I like the project and I am really happy here and I see myself being a long time here.”