De Bruyne gives insight into Man City tactics for United clash

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would never be tempted to “park the bus” in a match against their rivals.

Table-topping City head to Manchester United on Sunday for a mouthwatering clash between the Premier League’s top two – with victory for City giving Guardiola’s side a big advantage in the race to win the title.

Jose Mourinho is often criticised for his cagey approach to away games and when asked if City will do similar, De Bruyne insists they will play their normal game: “We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things we’re good at. That gives us the best chance to win.

“We want do to what we always do, try to play our style, put them under pressure and see where it goes from there.

“We want to try to dominate the ball, so we just look at ourselves.

“Hopefully, we can win the game, that would be massive. But it’s not always about winning or losing – it’s about playing the same way we always do and giving our all. So far, that’s seen us win games, so that’s good.”

De Bruyne keeping his focus

De Bruyne insists City cannot afford to get carried away going into the game, but believes victory would give them a significant early advantage in the title race.

“I’d prefer to be 11 points ahead than five or eight because it’s better,” he added. “It would mean we would almost have a four-game advantage.

“It’s a good gap, but doesn’t mean anything. Football goes very quick. It’s a busy two months when things can change.

“If you lose two games out of three and they win everything, they are there.

“It goes up and down in football and at the moment we are on an up. We need to keep focused and continue that.”