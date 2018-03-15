De Bruyne names the one Man City star he feels is most underrated

Kevin De Bruyne insists he is happy to play second fiddle to David Silva after suggesting the Manchester City star remains ‘seriously underrated’.

De Bruyne has arguably been City’s player of the season during this outstanding campaign but compelling cases could also be made for several of his team-mates.

One of them would be Silva and it was the Spaniard who took centre stage with two goals as City eased to their latest victory at Stoke on Monday.

“The thing is we don’t have competition,” said De Bruyne, who has registered 11 goals and 19 assists in all competitions while Silva has chalked up nine of each. “I’d prefer it if he scores even more, it helps us.

“But everybody is doing their part. One day it will be me, on another day it will be David.

“Obviously I’m very satisfied with the way I’m playing, I feel I’m playing really well. But I don’t need to score or give assists, I just need to do my thing to help us win games and in the end I will be very happy.

“David is unbelievable to play alongside, he’s very underrated, and that means a lot considering his standards.”

City now know that victory in their next two games against Everton and Manchester United will secure the title.

The prospect of claiming the crown in the derby at the Etihad Stadium on April 7 is an enticing one for fans.

“I think all of City would like that – to try and win that game for the title,” said Belgium playmaker De Bruyne. “But if it’s not, it’s not.

“To go to Everton is a very hard game, we know that. They are probably already safe, so we will see.

“But it seems so long now to that game. I just hope everybody comes back healthy to play the last part.”

City now have almost three weeks between games, with the trip to Everton not until March 31. This weekend’s clash with Brighton was postponed due to the Seagulls’ continuing involvement in the FA Cup and then follows an international break.

City are spending this week at a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi.

De Bruyne, 26, said: “It would be nice if we could play in the cup but we are out. That’s the way it goes.

“In another sense it is nice to have a little break. It’s still a long season and we have a World Cup this year, so in the end it will help us.

“I think it’s nice to go away and have some sunshine for a change. It will be nice to be in a different environment, rest a little more and recharge the batteries.”

