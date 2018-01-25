De Bruyne discusses Sanchez’s decision to snub City for United

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City will continue to thrive after being asked for his thoughts on Alexis Sanchez’s decision to snub the Blues for Manchester United.

The Chilean had long been expected to move to the Etihad Stadium from Arsenal, with the Belgian superstar even letting slip that Sanchez’s move to the Blues had been agreed last month.

However, City withdrew their interest in the player citing the spiraling costs needed to sign the former Barcelona and Udinese star, leaving United with a clear run to sign the player, which they duly did on Monday evening – and making Sanchez the Premier League’s highest-paid player on £500,000 a week in the process.

But De Bruyne, who himself this week signed a new deal at Manchester City, insisted life at the Etihad would go on, despite Sanchez’s decision to opt for a move to Manchester United.

“If it doesn’t go, it doesn’t matter, we will still do what we need to do, with or without him.

“And he chose United. There are a lot of good players. If they want to come, they want to come, and otherwise we will do it with our team.”

De Bruyne on his new deal

Discussing his decision to extend his City contract until 2023, De Bruyne added: “I’m just staying for longer now. I’m very happy with the extension, obviously, and I think the team also.”

De Bruyne has featured over 30 times already for City this season, but the player knows he must manage himself properly to ensure he can maintain his own high standards.

“I think you need to manage as a player yourself,” he added. “And if you’re tired you need to tell them. For the moment, we’re managing really well. Sometimes we get a few days off. Sometimes we don’t play a game.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult situation in the middle, with David [Silva] and his situation [the premature birth of his child]. I know also after time he will come back and he will play maybe a little bit more, and we will get a rest.”

