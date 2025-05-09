Real Madrid have given a clear response to the prospect of bringing Kevin De Bruyne to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a report in Spain, as the Manchester City midfielder’s next potential club is revealed.

De Bruyne will leave Man City at the end of the season when his current contract runs out. The decision has already been made, and just like with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool, there is no going back.

The 33-year-old will leave Man City a club legend, having won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice and the Champions League once with the Cityzens.

However, like many of his Man City team-mates, De Bruyne has had a tough time this season, scoring six goals and giving eight assists in 36 appearances as the Cityzens are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

De Bruyne has yet to decide on his next club, although it will not be Liverpool after respected journalist James Pearce poured cold water over speculation that the Belgian could head to Anfield.

It has now emerged that Madrid, too, have decided not to sign De Bruyne as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Defensa Central has revealed that ‘Kevin De Bruyne has also been offered to Real Madrid’.

The Belgium international midfielder’s agents are aware of Madrid’s need to sign a midfielder.

De Bruyne ‘would be delighted to try a new experience and be part of the Madrid entity’, according to the report, which has added that the former Chelsea attacker ‘would agree to lower his current salary’ from €16million (£13.56m, $18m) per season to around €7-8million (£5.9m/$7.9m – £6.8m/$9m) per year’.

Last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners, though, have decided not to pursue the midfielder.

The Madrid bosses believe that De Bruyne’s best days are over, and that his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu is ‘impossible’.

Since his move to Man City in 2015, De Bruyne has scored 108 goals and given 177 assists in 418 matches in all competitions for the English giants.

Napoli determined to sign Kevin De Bruyne

While the door to Madrid has closed for De Bruyne, the outgoing Man City midfielder could still join another top European club.

Reports in the Italian media revealed that Napoli are actively trying to convince the midfielder to team up with Antonio Conte’s side.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna has already been to Manchester to hold talks with De Bruyne.

Manna has presented Napoli’s vision and plans to the former VfL Wolfsburg star.

De Bruyne himself is said to be open to the prospect of moving to Naples and is discussing a potential switch with his family and entourage.

Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale has reported on X that Napoli are ready to pay De Bruyne €8m (£6.8m, $9m) per annum over two years with the option of another year.

Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table with 77 points from 35 matches, three points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with only three more rounds of games remaining.

