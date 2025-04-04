San Diego FC reportedly have ‘no plans’ to sign Kevin De Bruyne as the move doesn’t ‘align’ with their identity, but he is on another MLS side’s discovery rights list.

De Bruyne dropped the bombshell on April 4 that he’ll be leaving City at the end of the season. At the start of his statement, he suggested fans “probably realise where this is heading”.

That points to the fact professional footballers don’t generally release statements unless they are leaving their club, but also that for many, it would have been obvious this move was coming, given reports in recent months suggesting De Bruyne would be on his way out.

Since those reports began, it’s looked likely that an MLS move could be on the cards. De Bruyne’s said to ‘prefer’ the thought of America over the Saudi Pro League, a stance which GIVEMESPORT suggests remains.

A move to San Diego FC had been mooted, but the report states there are now ‘no plans’ for that signing, given the Manchester City man doesn’t ‘align’ with their identity.

They did have him on their discovery rights list – which gives the team with the lowest points per game out of anyone who has made a request to put the player on their list at the same time the priority, stopping multiple sides from battling with one another.

San Diego have now taken De Bruyne off the list, but an unnamed MLS side are said to have him on their discovery rights list, which could mean an MLS move is on.

There is also said to be ‘concrete interest’ in De Bruyne from Saudi sides, though, but it’s unclear whether he’d want to go there at the moment.

Club World Cup could halt MLS route

If De Bruyne is to move to the MLS, there could be a delay in him making that move.

While his City contract runs until June 30, the Club World Cup runs continues for a couple of weeks after that, and given he’s likely to be at the tournament at the start, the midfielder could be given the opportunity to remain and play until the end of it (July 13).

“He has to decide, it’s a new competition. I hope he can continue to play football in another place, but it depends on risk and contracts for the future. The club has to talk to him, and he has to say what he wants to do,” Pep Guardiola said.

Fortunately, the MLS takes a break for the Club World Cup, so an MLS move might allow De Bruyne to compete for City in it, but a new side might rather he didn’t, in case it forces him out for their season, which picks back up again once the tournament has finished.

Man City round-up: Dibling offer coming

City are reportedly drawing up an offer for Tyler Dibling – who could replace De Bruyne – though they won’t bid close to the £100million that Southampton are asking for.

Meanwhile, along with De Bruyne, another nine City stars could soon leave the club.

A reported exodus could also include the likes of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Ederson and some other big names.

But City aren’t worried about the prospect of a transfer ban or having their titles stripped away, with ‘confidence’ that they’ll be found innocent of any wrongdoing when the probe into their finances is complete.

