City rival Kevin De Bruyne sends Man Utd message over Jadon Sancho

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has waxed lyrical about Jadon Sancho amid claims the winger is poised to return to the city with a move to rivals Manchester United.

Sancho is reported to have told United he will make the move to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens – though Borussia Dortmund have warned the Red Devils he won’t be allowed to move for less than their valuation of him.

Sancho became one of European football’s hottest properties last summer after a stunning season in the Bundesliga seeing him linked with a plethora of European giants.

The England international has stepped it up a gear this term, having scored 17 goals and assisted 19 others in 35 appearances and now reportedly tops Manchester United’s list of targets for the summer transfer window.

And now De Bruyne believes the young attacker made the right choice quitting City for Dortmund back in summer 2017 for a bargain £8million fee, with the player not only furthering his development with the move, but also by seeing his value go through the roof as a result.

De Bruyne said during a live Instagram Q&A: “He is crazy. It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone. Unbelievable.

“Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him.”

Sancho is now expected to come with an asking price of €130m (£116.2m) and asked about his value, De Bruyne added: “Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!”

A report recently suggested Sancho had three reasons for wanting to complete a move to Old Trafford.

And Rio Ferdinand has also told United to do all in their power to bring Sancho to Old Trafford, saying: “He’s one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He has been unbelievable, he’s a player of huge potential.

“[Ousmane] Dembele, who was at Dortmund then went to Barcelona, was thought of similarly to Sancho and went [to a big club] for big money and it didn’t work out for him.

“I don’t want to see that for Jadon. I want him to go to a team where he will play and then improve.

“He’s going to be expensive but I think Manchester United is the place for him to go, but I’m biased. Sancho will go for over £100million – it’s the potential you are buying, someone who will be at your club for 10 years.”

To help entice Sancho to come to Old Trafford, Ferdinand thinks his former team might offer the youngster the club’s No.7 shirt.

“If he wears the seven (shirt) he has to be there for the next ten years,” Ferdinand added.

“That’s what that shirt deserves and demands.

“He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100m.

“You are buying someone for 10 years at your club, it’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it.”

In other United news, midfielder Nemanja Matic claims a teammate has “all the ingredients” to become a club legend at Old Trafford.