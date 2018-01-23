Kevin De Bruyne sets Man City targets after signing new deal

Kevin De Bruyne has set himself the target of winning multiple trophies with Manchester City this season after signing a new five-year deal with the Premier League leaders.

City have announced their 26-year-old Belgian midfielder has put pen to paper on a contract extension to remain at the club until 2023.

De Bruyne moved to the Etihad Stadium from German club Wolfsburg in 2015 and no player across Europe’s top five leagues has contributed more assists than he has since his City debut.

In a collective sense, De Bruyne has won just one League Cup as a City player but hopes to add to his medal collection this year with Pep Guardiola’s side 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League and still in three other competitions.

“We are on a good way this season,” De Bruyne said on CityTV.

“But obviously the biggest part is still coming and hopefully in the end of the season we can celebrate with a few titles.”

Having experienced an unsuccessful spell in England previously with Chelsea, De Bruyne has become an integral figure in Guardiola’s side, contributing 10 assists and six goals in the division this season.

On current form he will be a leading contender for the various player of the year awards to be announced later in the campaign.

“I feel very good here,” De Bruyne added.

“I’m very happy. I think the way everything went for me when I came here was exceptional. I’ve had two and a half very good years and I wanted to stay here when the club talked to me about renewing my contract.

“We were open for it directly and for me it was the best decision to stay here. It was pretty easy. Obviously you hear a lot of people talk about other clubs but I think we are in the moment one of the best clubs in the world.”

News of De Bruyne’s contract extension was announced at almost exactly the same time City’s rivals Manchester United confirmed they had signed Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who had been a target for Guardiola’s club.

De Bruyne has followed City colleagues David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho in recently renewing their deals with the club.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Kevin’s new deal is great news for our club.

“He has shown this season how important he is to the team and has been integral in everything we’ve done so far. We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”