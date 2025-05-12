Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly seriously considering an approach from Liverpool as he searches for his next club.

The 33-year-old announced in April that he would be leaving City at the end of the season when his contract runs out, bringing to a close a near 10-year stay at the Etihad.

Speculation has gone into overdrive about where De Bruyne will end up next, amid links with the Premier League, Major League Soccer, the Saudi Pro League, and sides across Europe.

Reports in Italy claim that Napoli are currently making the most noise in regards to securing his signature but Liverpool have also been credited with interest.

And according to Il Mattino, via CalcioNapoli1926, the Belgian international is ‘tempted by an offer’ from the Reds and is ‘seriously considering the approach’ made by Arne Slot’s Premier League champions.

The report adds that while the Anfield team’s proposal is not known, Antonio Conte’s Napoli have presented a two-year deal and are awaiting De Bruyne’s final decision.

It is clear that the former Chelsea man will not be short of transfer offers in the coming weeks and months.

DON’T MISS: Door open for Tottenham to land Man City star who ‘almost certainly’ won’t accept one route

Conflicting reports on Liverpool’s interest

While this fresh report claims that Liverpool have made an offer for De Bruyne’s services, something Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has backed up, other sections of the media say this is not the case.

James Pearce, who writes about Liverpool for The Athletic, claims the Reds are not interested in bringing the veteran to the Merseyside outfit ahead of next season.

On the face of it, that certainly seems feasible as Liverpool have just spent heavily on renewing the contracts of captain Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah – while failing to tie right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new deal.

De Bruyne turns 34 next month and his injury record does not make for great reading in recent seasons. Moreover, he is on hefty wages at City and if he were to join Liverpool, he would almost certainly have to take a pay cut and maybe settle for a more bit-part role.

It is very rare for the Reds to sign players that fit his age profile, particularly as they do not have any sell-on value. Ergo, a move to Anfield for the 2025/26 campaign seems a tad farfetched.

Man City transfer latest: Wirtz blow, transfer record could be smashed

City’s hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz have reportedly been dealt a blow as newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich may pip them to his signature.

Reports suggest Vincent Kompany’s men have agreed personal terms with the Germany international and a €100 million (£84m, $111m) offer is expected to be lodged.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side are big admirers of Brighton defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba and may consider a move for the 21-year-old.

If they do that, though, reports suggest they would have to pay above the Premier League record transfer fee Chelsea paid Brighton to land Moises Caicedo for a fee worth up to £115m (€136m, $151.5m).

Finally, City have reportedly agreed personal temrs with Juventus full-back Nicolo Savona as they try and find a replacement for veteran Kyle Walker.

Before or after – Who joined City earlier?