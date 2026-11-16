Kevin De Bruyne unsettled at Napoli with sensational January move to London ON; three clubs sounded out – Exclusive

Kevin De Bruyne is considering leaving Napoli in January, with sources close to both the player and the Italian club confirming to TEAMtalk that the Belgian midfielder is unsettled in Italy and very much open to a surprise return to the Premier League.

The 35-year-old joined Napoli in the summer of 2025 after bringing his illustrious Manchester City career to an end, having left the Etihad Stadium when his contract expired.

De Bruyne, who spent a decade with the Blues winning 16 major honours, including six Premier League titles, had a wealth of options available to him before making the move to Naples, but after initially settling well, his situation has changed.

TEAMtalk understands that the midfielder and his family are now considering a departure, with Napoli aware of the uncertainty surrounding his future and prepared to assess the situation.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season and his representatives are already looking at the options available, with a number of possible destinations emerging ahead of the January transfer window.

A return closer to home is understood to appeal, while Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven have also shown an interest in a potential January deal.

There has been interest from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League, but sources indicate that a move within Europe is currently viewed as the most likely outcome.

Crucially, TEAMtalk can reveal that De Bruyne would also be open to a return to England, with a move to London among the possibilities being considered and with three of the capital’s top-flight clubs already contacted over a prospective free transfer…

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De Bruyne camp offer player to three London clubs

We understand that Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham have all been approached about the prospect of the former Manchester City star becoming available.

Everton have also been linked with a potential move for De Bruyne, but TEAMtalk understands that the connection emerged through intermediaries carrying out checks on the possibility of a deal, rather than either the Merseyside club or the player’s camp making a formal approach at this stage.

That distinction is important, with no direct approach from either side understood to have been made so far.

It remains to be seen whether any of the three London clubs will consider a move, or whether the financial and sporting implications of a deal could prove viable.

Much will also depend on the trio’s status, with both Palace and the Cottagers currently fighting it out for survival in the Premier League, meaning any potential January move there would need to contain either clauses or be on initial short-term deals only.

De Bruyne, though, would bring extraordinary experience and quality to any side able to secure his services, having established himself as one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders of all time during his time at Manchester City.

For now, his representatives are assessing the market, and Napoli are aware that a January departure is a possibility and something they are considering.

With Thomas Frank now in charge of Palace, we have taken a look at five of his former Tottenham Hotspur players he could look to bring to Selhurst Park.

Fulham, meanwhile, face a fight to retain the services of one of their most important players, with Manchester United deciding the £40m-plus target is the perfect fit for two reasons, according to sources.