Kevin De Bruyne will be out for five to six weeks with knee ligament damage sustained in the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham on Thursday, Manchester City have announced.

The Belgian playmaker was injured in the latter stages of Thursday night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

It is the 27-year-old’s second lay-off of this season due to a knee injury but he does not require surgery on this occasion.

A club statement read: “Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered knee ligament damage in his left knee during Thursday night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham.

“The Belgian underwent scans on Friday at the CFA. No surgery is needed but he is expected to be out for between 5-6 weeks.”

De Bruyne had been making just his fourth appearance since returning to action after a two-month absence due to ligament damage in his right knee.

City’s update suggests De Bruyne could miss eight fixtures, including next week’s derby against Manchester United, two Champions League games and a trip to former club Chelsea next month.

City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his sympathy for De Bruyne.

He said: “We are sad for him. Nobody likes to be injured. Unfortunately he is injured but fortunately it is not surgery.”

Guardiola, who was speaking at a press conference, was asked if he had considered substituting De Bruyne before he was injured late in the game.

He said: “Football is football. It is a damaging game with a lot of contacts and this sometimes happens.”

