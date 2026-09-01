Kevin Kelsy has arrived in Glasgow to complete a £9.5 million transfer to Rangers from Portland Timbers, giving Derek McInnes a much-needed focal point in attack before the transfer window in Scotland slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Venezuela international, standing 6ft 4in, is set to become the club’s second-most expensive signing after Tore Andre Flo’s £12 million move from Chelsea in 2000.

The package agreed includes performance add-ons and a sell-on clause for the MLS side, who more than doubled their money on a forward signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2025.

Kelsy’s arrival follows a brief visa delay in the United States. He underwent a medical on Monday and is expected to be unveiled shortly, with McInnes hoping the powerful, left-footed striker can ease the burden created by Youssef Chermiti’s season-ending knee injury.

Kelsy scored regularly in Major League Soccer after earlier spells in Venezuela, Uruguay and Ukraine, where he featured in the Champions League.

Rangers have already added South Korean winger Kim Min-su for £8.5 million this window, but McInnes still wants another wide option as he looks to play Min-su in the 10.

As a result, sources can reveal that talks are ongoing over a deal for Brighton’s Amario Cozier-Duberry, who remains a live Ibrox target with just two days left in the window…

Rangers hope to sign Brighton winger

The 21-year-old former Arsenal academy graduate impressed on loan at Bolton last season, helping the Trotters win promotion through the League One play-offs with a strong return of goals and assists.

Rangers had a £7.5 million bid rejected earlier in the window. Brighton want a fee closer to £10 million before sanctioning a permanent sale, with several English clubs also circling the player.

Sources state that the winger is very keen on the switch, though, and sees the opportunity to play for Rangers as one that helps take his career to the next level.

Whether the Light Blues can bridge that gap before Thursday remains the key late question of a busy summer, but there is confidence.

For now, Kelsy’s presence in Glasgow, however, already gives McInnes a statement centre-forward as Rangers look to recover from a stuttering start to their Premiership campaign, which has already seen them slip five points behind reigning champions Celtic after just three games.