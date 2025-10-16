Kevin Muscat is set to be the next Rangers boss

Rangers Football Club are now finalising the appointment of Kevin Muscat as their new head coach, with negotiations nearing completion for the former Ibrox star to take charge, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 52-year-old Australian, currently managing Shanghai Port in a tight Chinese Super League title race, is expected to join Rangers after November 22, once his commitments in China conclude, with a £1.5million compensation fee sealing the deal.

Muscat, a key figure in Rangers’ 02/03 treble-winning squad, has won over the club’s American owners, Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe, with his attacking philosophy and trophy-laden record across Australia, Japan and China.

His appointment aligns with the club’s shift toward a modern lead coach model, promising a dynamic overhaul for a team stuck eighth in the Premiership, 11 points off the pace. However, his delayed arrival due to Shanghai Port’s title chase necessitates interim plans.

U-19s manager Steven Smith is set to lead the team in Saturday’s crucial match against Dundee United, supported by B-team coach Brian Gilmour.

Meanwhile, former Rangers winger Neil McCann is a strong contender to act as caretaker and later join Muscat’s coaching staff as assistant, leveraging their past connection and a prior agreement. This setup aims to ensure continuity when Muscat assumes full control.

The race for the role shifted dramatically when Danny Rohl withdrew late last night, acknowledging Muscat’s position as the clear favourite.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss had impressed and was firmly in with a shout at one stage, but he couldn’t compete with Muscat’s pedigree.

Steven Gerrard, previously a frontrunner, remains out of contention after pulling out earlier, with whispers of an English club offer. Other candidates, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have faded from view.

Could Kevin Muscat be a ‘perfect fit’ for Rangers?

Fans on X are rallying behind Muscat, with posts like, “He knows Ibrox, he wins trophies – perfect fit!”

As Rangers push to finalise the deal within 48 hours, Muscat’s homecoming could spark a resurgence, but there is no doubt he comes into a pressure cooker and Gers fans are desperate to see a turn of fortunes.

Russell Martin was hired in the summer but only lasted 17 games after a dismal start. Under the 39-year-old, Gers won just one out of seven Premiership games, while they also dropped down to the Europa League after being thrashed 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge in their Champions League qualifying play-off.

Former Premier League managers Graham Potter and Gary O’Neil were also considered to replace Martin, but they rejected the opportunity to move to Ibrox.

TEAMtalk has reported extensively on Gers’ managerial search, revealing on Tuesday that both Muscat and Solskjaer had been added to the club’s shortlist.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Muscat had emerged as the new favourite, and he is now set to be announced as Rangers’ new boss.

Rangers news: Tottenham threat; winger battle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources state that Tottenham Hotspur have burst into the race for Gers star Nico Raskin.

Earlier this week, we confirmed how much Raskin could move for and which other clubs are in the mix to land him.

Gers could try to hit back at Tottenham by beating them to the capture of a Nigerian forward, though Thomas Frank’s side have already made an enquiry for him.