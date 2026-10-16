Arsenal, Liverpool fight to sign jet-heeled £60m-rated Brentford star as Bees reach verdict on January exit

Kevin Schade has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most discussed attacking talents, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in a potential transfer.

The 24-year-old German has scored three goals in six appearances for Brentford this season, helping the Bees remain unbeaten and rise to fourth in the table.

His pace, directness and much improved finishing this season have not gone unnoticed, with several leading clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Sources have confirmed Brentford would demand more than £60million for any January move, a figure well above Schade’s current market valuation of around £42million, per Transfermarkt.

We understand that Arsenal and Liverpool are regarded as the most interested parties, having tracked him towards the end of the previous window.

Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked with the player, while Manchester United have featured in some reports but have not been confirmed by sources as a serious contender.

Brentford insist they are under no pressure to sell, and the west London club have already opened contract talks with Schade, whose current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

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Brentford want new Schade deal as Arsenal, Liverpool circle

A successful extension would significantly raise the fee required to get him and underline Brentford’s desire to retain a player who has become central to Keith Andrews’ plans.

Schade’s recent call-ups for Germany under Jürgen Klopp have only heightened his profile.

Despite Schade’s rise, immediate attention has shifted to his fitness. Schade was forced off with a shoulder injury during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa earlier this month.

Andrews described it as “just a shoulder injury” but admitted he was unsure of the severity at the time.

With Brentford hosting Liverpool this weekend, the forward is listed as doubtful but a final decision is expected closer to kick-off.

For Brentford, the balance is delicate.

Schade’s early-season impact has elevated both his value and the club’s negotiating position.

Whether any suitor is prepared to meet the Bees’ substantial asking price in January remains to be seen, the summer of next year feels more likely.

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