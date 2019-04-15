Key Arsenal defender admits future is uncertain amid transfer links

Sead Kolasinac has revealed that he is not letting speculation linking Arsenal with a new left-back affect him.

Kolasinac has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, having missed the start of the campaign with an injury. However, the Gunners have been linked with signing someone else in his position, with Unai Emery tipped to make a move for Ajax’s Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico.

Despite the speculation – as well as criticism from a former defender – Kolasinac has explained that he is happy at Arsenal.

He told Goal: “I think you will always have that speculation, that happens at a club like this.

“I just look at us as a team at the moment and I want us to finish as positively as possible and I want to be a part of that.

“What happens in the summer, I don’t know. But I’m very happy at Arsenal, I’m really pleased to be playing for a club like this.”

Kolasinac, who represents Bosnia-Herzegovina at international level, highlighted the improvements Emery has made to his game.

“We watch a lot of videos, he and the rest of the coaching staff really try to help me.

“We always watch those videos together to improve.

“A day after a game we will look at what’s gone well, what’s not gone well and we’ll speak about it honestly and try to make those improvements so that they show in the next game.”

The former Schalke full-back also reassured the fans that Arsenal are doing their best to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“It would mean a lot for us all, we really want to be back in the Champions League. It would be good for the club.

“It’s what the fans want and it’s what the players want. We want to make sure that we’re there.”