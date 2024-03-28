Key Atlanta United ace wanted by Ajax, as ‘payment strategy’ drawn up amid financial concerns

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has once again emerged as a target for Dutch giants Ajax, according to one source.

Almada was expected to move to Europe after breaking through at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield, but he instead opted to head to Major League Soccer by joining Atlanta in February 2022.

Atlanta broke the MLS transfer record by signing the attacking midfielder for $16million.

Since then, Almada has registered 21 goals and 23 assists in 69 appearances for Atlanta, which includes one goal from three matches so far this campaign.

However, the Argentina international – who was part of the squad which won the 2022 World Cup – might not stay in North America for much longer.

As per MLS Transfers on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ajax are preparing to go back in for Almada, having previously set their sights on him.

DON’T MISS – The USMNT Mr Wright: The EFL star carrying Coventry and the United States towards glory

With Ajax sat in fifth place in the Dutch top flight, they are expected to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season, which will impact their spending power in the summer transfer window.

While Ajax chiefs are ‘concerned about overspending’ on players, they would like to add Almada to the squad and have therefore come up with a ‘payment strategy’ that could work for all parties.

Atlanta star may leave in $30m deal

This would include an initial payment this summer, plus substantial add-ons to be paid in 2025.

As Atlanta would ideally like to keep Almada, they have told Ajax to pay upwards of $30m (£23.7m) in order to strike a deal.

A switch to the Netherlands would delight Almada, as he revealed his desire to play in Europe in December.

“I want to go to Europe now! Yes, now in this upcoming transfer window, I want to go now,” he said in an interview with ESPN Argentina.

“I would like any top league, if I have to choose it’s Premier League or La Liga, but I would like any top league.”

Of course, the playmaker did not achieve that transfer in January, but he could be on the move to Amsterdam in the summer.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable MLS stars including Lionel Messi, Prem-linked ace and Barcelona academy graduate