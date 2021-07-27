Raphael Varane’s transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United faces another delay over the centre-back’s medical, according to reports.

United have agreed a deal to bring the France international defender to Old Trafford in a statement signing. Indeed, the arrival will solve the task of finding Harry Maguire a star centre-back partner. Reports claim that the Red Devils will pay €50million (£43million) to seal the 28-year-old’s signature.

However, according to The Athletic, a key final barrier remains before United can announce the deal.

The hurdle relates to Varane’s medical, because it remains unclear when he can undertake the relevant tests.

Quarantine restrictions between the UK and Spain mean he must produce negative coronavirus tests before he can link up with his new team-mates.

Those tests will be more pertinent given he has recently rejoined his Madrid colleagues after holidaying.

Varane only recently returned after playing for France at Euro 2020. He played every minute as the reigning world champions reached the last 16 and lost to Switzerland.

Before then, though, he racked up 360 Madrid appearances and helped them to three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

Varane will join a United team who are looking to finally get over the line to silverware.

They initially reached four semi-finals under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing them all. Despite reaching the Europa League final last term, though, Villarreal won on penalties.

As such, Varane and fellow new United signing Jadon Sancho will prove crucial in the trophy quest.

Ferdinand asks Varane, Man Utd question

Varane has proven his credentials in La Liga and for France on the international stage.

However, former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has said that he feels anxious to see how the player performs in the English top flight.

Indeed, the pundit highlighted the differing styles of play – as well as the physical nature of the Premier League – compared to La Liga.

Still, Ferdinand insisted that Varane has all the tools to be a fantastic United signing.