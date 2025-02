Key Chelsea star rated doubtful for Carabao Cup final

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a doubt for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Willy Caballero could deputise against his former club if Kepa, who missed Thursday’s Europa League win over Malmo, is not deemed fit.

David Luiz, Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain and Marcos Alonso did not play against Malmo but should come into the side at Wembley, while full-back Davide Zappacosta and winger Pedro could be in the squad following illness.

Provisional squad: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Higuain, Hazard, Pedro, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Zappacosta, Willian, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Cumming.