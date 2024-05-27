The key contract details of every Barcelona first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents
One of the most powerful clubs in world football, Barcelona have faced some challenges in recent years but still have a star-studded squad to put in the hands of incoming manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona’s first-team squad is currently 26-strong with two of those being on-loan players and three more being players from the club’s youth system who are 18 or younger.
The club has seven players out on loan this season with all of them set to return with time still left to run on their contracts.
Joao Felix (from Atletico Madrid) and Joao Cancelo (from Manchester City) are the players Barcelona have brought in on loan this season and they don’t appear to have options to make those moves permanent.
The only players coming to the end of their deals in this season’s squad are Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, who both have options to extend their deals.
Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Barcelona.
When does every Barcelona player’s contract expire?
Note: * denotes Barcelona have the option to extend the contract for another year.
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – June 30, 2028
Inaki Pena – June 30, 2026
Ander Astralaga – June 30, 2025
Defenders
Ronald Araujo – June 30, 2026
Jules Kounde – June 30, 2027
Andreas Christensen – June 30, 2026
Pau Cubarsi – June 30, 2027
Inigo Martinez – June 30, 2025
Alejandro Balde – June 30, 2028
Marcos Alonso – June 30, 2024 *
Joao Cancelo – June 30, 2024 (Loan player)
Hector Fort – June 30, 2025
G⚽AL OF THE DAY
Kounde style 😤#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/UDUQzYIY7B
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 23, 2024
Midfielders
Oriol Romeu – June 30, 2026
Gavi – June 30, 2026
Pedri – June 30, 2026
Frenkie de Jong – June 30, 2026
Ilkay Gundogan – June 30, 2025 *
Fermin Lopez – June 30, 2027
Sergi Roberto – June 30, 2024 *
Forwards
Ferran Torres – June 30, 2027
Joao Felix – June 30, 2024 (Loan player)
Lamine Yamal – June 30, 2026
Raphinha – June 30, 2027
Vitor Roque – June 30, 2031
Robert Lewandowski – June 30, 2026 *
Marc Guiu – June 30, 2025
Players out on loan
Ansu Fati – June 30, 2027
Sergino Dest – June 30, 2025
Eric García – June 30, 2026
Clement Lenglet – June 30, 2026
Julian Araujo – Jun 30, 2026
Pablo Torre – Jun 30, 2026
Alex Valle – June 30, 2025
How much do Barcelona’s players earn?
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €121,154-per-week
Inaki Pena – €62,500-per-week
Ander Astralaga – €3,846-per-week
Defenders
Ronald Araujo – €134,615-per-week
Jules Kounde – €260,577-per-week
Andreas Christensen – €173,077-per-week
Pau Cubarsi – €76,923-per-week
Inigo Martinez – €180,385-per-week
Alejandro Balde – €32,115-per-week
Marcos Alonso – €120,192-per-week
Joao Cancelo – €240,385-per-week
Hector Fort – Unknown
G⚽AL OF THE DAY
Today is João Cancelo´s birthday 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/E4QhfY0zTO
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 27, 2024
Midfielders
Oriol Romeu – €67,308-per-week
Gavi – €130,769-per-week
Pedri – €180,385-per-week
Frenkie de Jong – €721,154-per-week
Ilkay Gundogan – €360,577-per-week
Fermin Lopez – €12,115-per-week
Sergi Roberto – €96,154-per-week
Forwards
Ferran Torres – €192,308-per-week
Joao Felix – €240,385-per-week
Lamine Yamal – €32,115-per-week
Raphinha – €240,385-per-week
Vitor Roque – €67,308-per-week
Robert Lewandowski – €520,769-per-week
Marc Guiu – Unknown
Players out on loan
Ansu Fati – €52,115-per-week
Sergino Dest – €57,692-per-week
Eric García – €115,385-per-week
Clement Lenglet – €57,692-per-week
Julian Araujo – €10,000-per-week
Pablo Torre – €4,038-per-week
Alex Valle – Unknown
Dutch star Frenkie De Jong is currently the highest-paid player at Barcelona taking home €721,154-per-week well ahead of even Robert Lewandowski who bags €520,769-per-week, and Ilkay Gundogan who earns €360,577-per-week.
Barcelona spend €1.5 million-per-week on paying the wages of their seven midfielders and €1.1 million on the forwards.
They have been linked with a move for a popular Liverpool striker which could see that wage bill swell even further.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is their best-paid goalkeeper with a weekly wage of €121,154.
Hector Fort and Marc Guiu remain on their academy rates at this stage.
Departing coach Xavi was rumoured to be keen to move the likes of Lewandowski on and he might still be a target for the axe given his high wages.
Who are the agents of Barcelona’s players?
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – ROOF
Inaki Pena – WAKAI SPORTS
Ander Astralaga – CAA Stellar
Defenders
Ronald Araujo – Excellence Sport
Jules Kounde – ESN
Andreas Christensen – KIN Partners
Pau Cubarsi – Unknown
Inigo Martinez – Carmelo Sánchez
Alejandro Balde – Gestifute
Marcos Alonso – LIAN Sports Group
Joao Cancelo – Gestifute
Hector Fort – Player under 18
Midfielders
Oriol Romeu – MagicPlayers
Gavi – De la Peña & Sostres
Pedri – LEADERBROCK
Frenkie de Jong – HCM Sports Management
Ilkay Gundogan – KIN Partners
Fermin Lopez – CAA Stellar
Sergi Roberto – TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG
Forwards
Ferran Torres – LEADERBROCK
Joao Felix – Gestifute
Lamine Yamal – Player under 18
Raphinha – NA
Vitor Roque – LINK SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski – Gol International
Marc Guiu – IFM
Players out on loan
Ansu Fati – Relatives
Sergino Dest – Joes Blakborn
Eric Garcia – De la Pena & Sostres
Clement Lenglet – Wasserman
Julian Araujo – Joes Blakborn
Pablo Torre – AC Talent
Alex Valle – EMG Mundial
The agents for Barcelona’s players are drawn from the usual pool of big-time football and talent agencies active in Europe and Spain in particular.
Gestifute represent Alejandro Balde as well as the two players brought in on loan by Barcelona, Felix and Cancelo.
Usual suspects Wasserman and CAA Stellar also have clients at the Nou Camp.
Brighton loanee Ansu Fati is represented by family members which is something quite rare in this squad.
READ MORE: Barcelona stars who could move to Premier League: Arsenal targets, former Chelsea man…