The key contract details of every Barcelona first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Barcelona have quite the wage bill for a squad that has underperformed this season

One of the most powerful clubs in world football, Barcelona have faced some challenges in recent years but still have a star-studded squad to put in the hands of incoming manager Hansi Flick.

Barcelona’s first-team squad is currently 26-strong with two of those being on-loan players and three more being players from the club’s youth system who are 18 or younger.

The club has seven players out on loan this season with all of them set to return with time still left to run on their contracts.

Joao Felix (from Atletico Madrid) and Joao Cancelo (from Manchester City) are the players Barcelona have brought in on loan this season and they don’t appear to have options to make those moves permanent.

The only players coming to the end of their deals in this season’s squad are Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, who both have options to extend their deals.

Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Barcelona.

When does every Barcelona player’s contract expire?

Note: * denotes Barcelona have the option to extend the contract for another year.

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – June 30, 2028

Inaki Pena – June 30, 2026

Ander Astralaga – June 30, 2025

Defenders

Ronald Araujo – June 30, 2026

Jules Kounde – June 30, 2027

Andreas Christensen – June 30, 2026

Pau Cubarsi – June 30, 2027

Inigo Martinez – June 30, 2025

Alejandro Balde – June 30, 2028

Marcos Alonso – June 30, 2024 *

Joao Cancelo – June 30, 2024 (Loan player)

Hector Fort – June 30, 2025

Midfielders

Oriol Romeu – June 30, 2026

Gavi – June 30, 2026

Pedri – June 30, 2026

Frenkie de Jong – June 30, 2026

Ilkay Gundogan – June 30, 2025 *

Fermin Lopez – June 30, 2027

Sergi Roberto – June 30, 2024 *

Forwards

Ferran Torres – June 30, 2027

Joao Felix – June 30, 2024 (Loan player)

Lamine Yamal – June 30, 2026

Raphinha – June 30, 2027

Vitor Roque – June 30, 2031

Robert Lewandowski – June 30, 2026 *

Marc Guiu – June 30, 2025

Players out on loan

Ansu Fati – June 30, 2027

Sergino Dest – June 30, 2025

Eric García – June 30, 2026

Clement Lenglet – June 30, 2026

Julian Araujo – Jun 30, 2026

Pablo Torre – Jun 30, 2026

Alex Valle – June 30, 2025

How much do Barcelona’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €121,154-per-week

Inaki Pena – €62,500-per-week

Ander Astralaga – €3,846-per-week

Defenders

Ronald Araujo – €134,615-per-week

Jules Kounde – €260,577-per-week

Andreas Christensen – €173,077-per-week

Pau Cubarsi – €76,923-per-week

Inigo Martinez – €180,385-per-week

Alejandro Balde – €32,115-per-week

Marcos Alonso – €120,192-per-week

Joao Cancelo – €240,385-per-week

Hector Fort – Unknown

Midfielders

Oriol Romeu – €67,308-per-week

Gavi – €130,769-per-week

Pedri – €180,385-per-week

Frenkie de Jong – €721,154-per-week

Ilkay Gundogan – €360,577-per-week

Fermin Lopez – €12,115-per-week

Sergi Roberto – €96,154-per-week

Forwards

Ferran Torres – €192,308-per-week

Joao Felix – €240,385-per-week

Lamine Yamal – €32,115-per-week

Raphinha – €240,385-per-week

Vitor Roque – €67,308-per-week

Robert Lewandowski – €520,769-per-week

Marc Guiu – Unknown

Players out on loan

Ansu Fati – €52,115-per-week

Sergino Dest – €57,692-per-week

Eric García – €115,385-per-week

Clement Lenglet – €57,692-per-week

Julian Araujo – €10,000-per-week

Pablo Torre – €4,038-per-week

Alex Valle – Unknown

Dutch star Frenkie De Jong is currently the highest-paid player at Barcelona taking home €721,154-per-week well ahead of even Robert Lewandowski who bags €520,769-per-week, and Ilkay Gundogan who earns €360,577-per-week.

Barcelona spend €1.5 million-per-week on paying the wages of their seven midfielders and €1.1 million on the forwards.

They have been linked with a move for a popular Liverpool striker which could see that wage bill swell even further.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is their best-paid goalkeeper with a weekly wage of €121,154.

Hector Fort and Marc Guiu remain on their academy rates at this stage.

Departing coach Xavi was rumoured to be keen to move the likes of Lewandowski on and he might still be a target for the axe given his high wages.

Who are the agents of Barcelona’s players?

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – ROOF

Inaki Pena – WAKAI SPORTS

Ander Astralaga – CAA Stellar

Defenders

Ronald Araujo – Excellence Sport

Jules Kounde – ESN

Andreas Christensen – KIN Partners

Pau Cubarsi – Unknown

Inigo Martinez – Carmelo Sánchez

Alejandro Balde – Gestifute

Marcos Alonso – LIAN Sports Group

Joao Cancelo – Gestifute

Hector Fort – Player under 18

Midfielders

Oriol Romeu – MagicPlayers

Gavi – De la Peña & Sostres

Pedri – LEADERBROCK

Frenkie de Jong – HCM Sports Management

Ilkay Gundogan – KIN Partners

Fermin Lopez – CAA Stellar

Sergi Roberto – TACTIC GRUP – OROBITG

Forwards

Ferran Torres – LEADERBROCK

Joao Felix – Gestifute

Lamine Yamal – Player under 18

Raphinha – NA

Vitor Roque – LINK SPORTS

Robert Lewandowski – Gol International

Marc Guiu – IFM

Players out on loan

Ansu Fati – Relatives

Sergino Dest – Joes Blakborn

Eric Garcia – De la Pena & Sostres

Clement Lenglet – Wasserman

Julian Araujo – Joes Blakborn

Pablo Torre – AC Talent

Alex Valle – EMG Mundial

The agents for Barcelona’s players are drawn from the usual pool of big-time football and talent agencies active in Europe and Spain in particular.

Gestifute represent Alejandro Balde as well as the two players brought in on loan by Barcelona, Felix and Cancelo.

Usual suspects Wasserman and CAA Stellar also have clients at the Nou Camp.

Brighton loanee Ansu Fati is represented by family members which is something quite rare in this squad.

