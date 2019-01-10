Key figure reveals how Solskjaer has transformed Man Utd’s fortunes

Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival has galvanised the entire squad.

McKenna used to be the coach of United’s U18s side, but he was promoted to the first team last summer and worked with Michael Carrick.

Since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as caretaker boss he has had a more prominent role, with the Red Devils having won every game under the Norwegian.

McKenna told MUTV: “I think that, whether the players are 17 or 18 or senior internationals or top, top players, I think they want the same things.

“They want to be treated with respect and they want you to help them with their game and improve them as individuals, when the time is right.

“If you give them those things, you get a really good response from them. I have to say the players have been first class, with their attitude and willingness to learn. They are a really good bunch to work with and that has helped, of course.

”The staff around the team have also been a great help and I’m looking forward to kicking on now and a positive few years for the club.

“Over the last couple of weeks, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and Mike [Phelan] are coming in with different experiences and different skillsets so the chemistry and dynamic is really good at the moment. They’re enjoyable staff to work with.”