Key Klopp star ‘open’ to Liverpool exit amid continued Real Madrid links

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be open to moving to Real Madrid, according to Senegal FA President Saee Seck.

Mane is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, where they will face Tunisia in the semi-finals on July 14.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to LaLiga over the past year, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona reported to be interested in signing the former Southampton player – and Seck appears to have opened the door to more speculation.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror in Cairo, he said: “He played in Southampton, and when the chance came he moved to Liverpool.

“He has risen to the challenge in England.

“Everyone knows that Mane is in the top ten of world footballers, and he has achieved great success with Liverpool in the last year.

“He now has the chance to go to Madrid, and I know that Zidane likes him, so why not?

“A footballer’s career is short, and Real Madrid are the best club in the world.”

