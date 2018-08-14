Key Klopp star responds to speculation over his Liverpool future

Georginio Wijnaldum has laughed off speculation over his future at Liverpool after a move to Fenerbahçe was touted over summer.

The Dutchman said after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over West Ham at the weekend that reports of the move “was the speculation of the media,” and that “I laugh about it!

“I also read that I asked the club if I could leave. I never had a conversation with the club!”

The speculation came after Liverpool bolstered their central midfield options this summer with the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho.

“People from the outside just see Liverpool are buying players, so [they think] players who are already here are going to leave. Liverpool will always buy good players, even if they already have good players. That’s normal. I think it has to be normal for a club like Liverpool because that means you’re a big club.”

It wasn’t just the arrival of new signings at Anfield that had people speculating over Wijnaldum’s future. The fact ex boss Phillip Cocu had taken charge at the Turkish club lured people to believe a potential link up was on the cards.

“Maybe because Phillip Cocu is manager and I worked with him for two years. I don’t know who put it in the media, but it wasn’t me!”

Wijnaldum featured in Liverpool’s opening game of the season in a 4-0 win over West Ham and played alongside new signing Keita, pipping new signing Fabinho to a place in the XI.

“I always want to play. I think that kind of competition, you have to get it in a team like Liverpool. I think Manchester City and Chelsea, with the new signings that they’ve made, have it also. I think in each position there is competition and it’s good at Liverpool. Back in the day it was not different. If you see that there’s a player and you play for a big team, you just have to do your best for the manager.”

