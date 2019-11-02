Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to be banned for eight to 12 matches for racially abusing Charlton striker Jonathan Leko, according to reports.

It comes after an investigation was launched by the FA in the aftermath of the Championship meeting between the two sides in September.

Casilla had been accused of using a racial slur against Leko, who is currently on loan from league rivals West Brom, during Charlton’s 1-0 victory.

And the Daily Mail reports that the Spanish stopper is now set to be hit with a lengthy suspension after the FA concluded its investigation.

According to the publication, the former Real Madrid man is set to miss at least eight games and could be banned until the start of the new year.

It is understood that the outcome of the investigation and details of Casilla’s punishment will be announced on Wednesday.