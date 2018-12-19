Key Liverpool man reveals why he struggled to adapt after £43m arrival

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed that he feels like he has finally settled in after a slow start to life at Anfield.

The Brazil international was signed by Jurgen Klopp for £43.7m, but he did not make his first start until the end of September.

However, the former Monaco man was instrumental in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, pulling the strings from a deep-lying midfield role.

The 25-year-old now feels like he has got used to the Premier League and put any difficulties adapting behind him.

“The intensity is different from what I am used to (but) I’ve got into the rhythm of the team and got used to the style of play,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The role that the manager asks of me is what I’m used to, so there were no problems in adapting in that respect.

“Obviously in the first games I didn’t have that automatic understanding with the rest of the team, so I had to work a bit harder to understand other players’ runs, but I can do this faster now.

“Nothing has surprised me. When I came here I already had an idea about how the Premier League would be, but the difference is the physically intense nature, the difficulty of every single game, whether you’re playing against a team who are at the top or the bottom.

“It’s always a big challenge. I don’t remember many games that we’ve won by a large margin, which demonstrates the competitiveness.

“It’s what I expected from following it on the TV, but playing in it, you really appreciate that it is the most competitive league in the world and the hardest championship to win.”