Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joel Matip will miss Saturday’s trip to face Aston Villa and looks set to miss “more than three weeks” for Liverpool.

The Cameroon defender has missed the club’s last three matches with a knee injury and now looks for a further spell on the sidelines as he bids to overcome the issue.

Klopp admits the defender, who had emerged as first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk over the past six months, will likely be sidelined until the back end of November – giving the likes of Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez the chance to re-establish themselves in the side.

Discussing Liverpool’s team news ahead of the match, Klopp also admitted no decision had been made yet on Naby Keita, who was withdrawn on 55 minutes against Arsenal in midweek and headed straight down the tunnel for treatment.

“Naby I don’t know yet. We will see,” Klopp said. “Joel will be out for a few weeks. More than three!”

The match at Villa Park will mark something of a milestone for academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be playing in his 100th match for the Reds, despite only being 21 years of age.

Discussing the rise of the local lad, Klopp, who admitted he could look to rest Fabinho at Villa Park, hailed the player as a “great role mode”.

“He is so young, a wonderful story for different reasons,” he said. “Everyone in Liverpool is desperate for a Scouse hero.

“I wish for him he can stay healthy and fit and the future is bright with us. He’s a great role model, it’s a real pleasure to work with him.”

