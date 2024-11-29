An important Liverpool first-team star has been told “it’s time” to think about quitting Anfield and that joining Chelsea would be an excellent “opportunity” for both parties going forward.

Caoimhin Kelleher has started the Reds’ last eight games after coming in for the injured Alisson, who pulled up with a hamstring injury during the victory over Crystal Palace back in early October.

Alisson is believed to closing in on a return from the treatment room but, speaking earlier this week, Anfield boss Arne Slot confirmed he would still be out this weekend when Liverpool face defending Premier League champions Manchester City, who have not won in their last six outings in all competitions.

Slot will face an intriguing selection decision once Alisson is available again as Kelleher has largely impressed in the Brazilian’s absence, showing his qualities again as he saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

However, Alisson will almost certainly reclaim his starting spot and relegate Kelleher to the bench again, while next summer will see the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili after his season on loan at Valencia.

That leaves Kelleher facing being demoted to third-string stopper and former England striker Darren Bent thinks the 26-year-old should up sticks and move to Chelsea instead.

“‘I always look at [Emiliano] Martinez,” Bent told talkSPORT, comparing Kelleher to the Argentine World Cup winner who swapped Arsenal for Aston Villa back in 2020.

“He was at Arsenal for like ten years and finally got an opportunity at the end, done incredibly well, won the FA Cup, was brilliant. [Bernd] Leno comes back [from injury], they sell him. Then obviously he [Martinez] leaves, the rest is history, wins the World Cup, is at a fantastic club in Aston Villa.

“I think Kelleher is a very good goalkeeper. He’s 25, it’s time now, let’s get going now, do you know what I mean? I think there’s an opportunity there [at Chelsea].

“I’m not convinced on [Robert] Sanchez if I’m honest, he makes some unbelievable saves… But I think him [Kelleher] going in there, [for] £35m, that’s not even a risk I don’t think.”

Kelleher may have little option but to leave

Alisson’s status on Merseyside is very clear, no matter what Kelleher does when he steps in as his deputy, with the Brazilian playing a key role in the club’s Premier League title success and Champions League win under Jurgen Klopp.

And the arrival of the highly-rated Mamardashvili as his long-term successor has, unsurprisingly, seen the Republic of Ireland stopper linked with a move away from Anfield.

Indeed, there is no doubting that Kelleher has the quality to be a regular No.1 at a different club, and continued doubts over Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge makes a link-up with Chelsea appear like a perfect fit.

Sanchez has been Maresca’s first-choice goalkeeper this season and while the Italian has continued to defend the former Brighton star’s inconsistent displays, fans and pundits have questioned whether he is at the level required to play for a club of Chelsea’s stature.

Kelleher, meanwhile, helped Liverpool keep another clean sheet against Real on Wednesday night as Arne Slot’s side sit top of the expanded Champions League table as well as being eight points clear at the Premier League summit ahead of a huge clash against freefalling City this weekend.

