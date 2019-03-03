Key Liverpool trio reveal frustration at missed chances, aim dig at Everton

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson all expressed their frustrations after their stalemate against Everton.

The Reds blinked first in the title race as they failed to regain top spot from Manchester City after being held to a goalless draw in the 233rd Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp blamed the wind – but a rare off day for Mohamed Salah, who wasted the visitors’ best two chances, coincided with an Everton performance of effort and energy.

And, while the Toffees’ wait for a win in his fixture was stretched to 17 matches, Blues fans took great delight in putting a significant dent in their rivals’ hopes of ending a 29-year wait for a title.

Klopp’s side now trail City by a point with nine matches remaining.

“We will fight for every last ball until the whistle is blown at the end of the season,” Robertson told Match of the Day.

“The pressure has been on City because they are expected to retain the title. Everton think they have stopped us from winning the league. It shows how well we are doing that they want to stop us.”

Captain Jordan Henderson added in an interview with Sky Sports: “I felt we created a number of chances. We defend really well as a team.

“Manchester United away and Everton away are tough games, you are not going to win 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0 every week.

“We have to take the positives and keep going. We are still in the race.

“We want to win away at Manchester United and Everton, but we’ve got a point at both games. There is a lot of football to be played, a long way to go. I have got a lot of belief in this team.”

He was joined by defender Virgil van Dijk, who expressed further disappointment at Liverpool’s inability to fashion an opener.

“Yes of course (we are disappointed). We deserved the three points and it says a lot that they are celebrating. We had chances to win the game and did not finish them off. We go again.

“I like these kind of games and we came here for three points and did not get them. It is time to recover and be ready for the next game.

“We focus on our next game, everyone wants to be top of the league and we cannot change the situation at the moment.”