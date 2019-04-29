Tottenham have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax with the return to training of Moussa Sissoko.

France midfielder Sissoko – one of the contenders for Tottenham’s player of the year – has missed the last three games due to a groin problem sustained in the quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, but trained at Hotspur Way on Monday.

It is thought too soon for the midfielder to return to the starting line-up, but he may yet be fit to take a place in the matchday squad – a significant change to just last week when Mauricio Pochettino categorically ruled him out of the match.

Defender Jan Vertonghen was rested during Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday but he was also in action.

Striker Harry Kane, meanwhile, cut a lonely figure in the club’s gym as he did rehabilitation work on his injured ankle.

Pochettino, who speaks to the media at 1pm, has previously said the England captain could be fit if Spurs make the Champions League final.