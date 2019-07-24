Key Man Utd clause is scuppering rivals’ move for £80m winger

Manchester United’s sell-on clause is making it difficult for Arsenal to sign winger Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Zaha this summer but Roy Hodgson recently claimed that the north London side haven’t come anywhere near meeting Palace’s valuation.

It had been reported that Arsenal have had a bid of £40million rejected for the Ivory Coast international but the Eagles are understood to want nearer £80million for the winger.

The Independent claimed on Monday that the Gunners have proposed a ‘£55m deal with £10m dependent on clauses’ plus Reiss Nelson on loan for the season.

And now the Evening Standard says that Arsenal are ‘enduring even tougher negotiations’ because of ‘Manchester United’s sell-on clause for the Crystal Palace forward’.

The Gunners are finding it tough enough due to Palace’s ‘strong position’ as they are under no pressure to drop their £80million asking price but ‘the presence of Manchester United’s sell-on clause are making talks even harder’.

Palace sold Zaha to United for £10m in January 2013 but the winger failed to impress at Old Trafford, returning to Selhurst Park on an initial loan before the move became permanent.

A 20% sell-on clause was inserted into the deal which saw them re-sign Zaha from United in February 2015.

If Zaha went to Arsenal for £80million then United would be set to profit from a £16million windfall, which has led the Eagles to strengthen ‘their resolve around not dropping Zaha’s asking price’.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!