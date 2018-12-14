Key Man Utd star on the verge of penning whopping £400k-a-week deal

David De Gea is reportedly ready to make a stunning U-turn and sign a lucrative new long-term Manchester United deal.

The 28-year-old has been locked in talks over the contract for some time but has told close friends he is on the verge of agreeing new terms, as reported by The Sun.

United are keen to make the Spain star the world’s best-paid keeper in a wage rise that could go over £400,000-a-week after bonuses.

De Gea will then join Alexis Sanchez among the top earners at Old Trafford.

De Gea’s current deal runs out at the end of next season, after United recently triggered a one-year option on the former Atletico Madrid man.

PSG were thought to be the frontrunners for the stopper and it is reported that they are ready to pay £60million to get their man next summer, as they eye a long-term replacement for 40-year-old Gianluigi Buffon.

However, De Gea’s new United deal is expected to take him until well into his 30s.

