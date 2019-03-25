Key Manchester United figure lifts lid on plans for near future

Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan wants to combine his role at Old Trafford with his position at the Central Coast Mariners.

Phelan served as United’s assistant manager from 2008 to Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, thereafter moving to Norwich and Hull City.

The 56-year-old took up a sporting director role at the Mariners in Australia last July, forming a brief double act with Usain Bolt at one point.

But he returned to Old Trafford in December as assistant to interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is hopeful of continuing both his roles after the end of this season.

“It’s just a case of how things develop over the next couple of months,” Phelan told FOX Football Podcast.

“It’s a busy time for Manchester United obviously, but the season is coming to an end in Australia so I think once decisions are made back over in England then I think we’ll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue.

“I think it’s a good one; it’s a nice one to be able to be associated with the Mariners, and obviously an association for the Mariners with Manchester United is always a nice thing.

“It’s all down to if’s and but’s right now, but I certainly would like to keep my interest at the Mariners.”