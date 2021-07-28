The next move of Man Utd this summer could rest largely on the fate of a current Red Devil, while the reason why the club have altered their transfer strategy has been revealed.

The blockbuster arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have heightened Man Utd fans’ optimism ahead of the new campaign. Sancho will provide extra firepower in an already stacked forward line, while Varane is set to form an impressive-looking partnership with Harry Maguire at centre-half.

The pair unquestionably make the Red Devils a more formidable outfit to contend with next season. Though whether it is enough to haul Man City in, only time will tell.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain in pursuit of England pair Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. Those sagas are showing no signs of concrete progress thus far and are threatening to drag on into the new season. That is something Man Utd fans became accustomed to seeing over recent seasons.

Last summer saw Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles arrive on deadline day. The winter window saw much of the same with Odion Ighalo arriving in the eleventh hour. Thankfully for the Red Devils, that type of last-ditch wheeling and dealing appears to be a thing of the past.

In contract, they have wrapped up two major deals early, and per Sky Sports, this is down to a harmonious three-way relationship.

Director John Murtough is overseeing his first summer window in the role and has clearly made an impression. Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth noted there appears to be more “harmony and joined-up thinking” behind the scenes.

The relationship between manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, chief executive Ed Woodward and Murtough is said to be a “key” factor behind their ability to get huge deals over the line before their Premier League rivals.

Next Man Utd transfer determined by Pogba

Despite the signings of Sancho and Varane, a recent report suggested further moves could be on the horizon.

Jules Kounde had been touted, though the Frenchman now appears odds on to join Chelsea after the Blues sanctioned the inclusion of a readymade replacement.

Instead, the next addition will likely come in midfield. Though Sheth insisted any deal will likely hinge on Paul Pogba’s future.

Sheth confirmed Man Utd “remain in the market for a midfielder.”

However, where Pogba plays next season will have a significant “impact” on their thinking.

Pogba has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and PSG are expected to lodge an approach. Pogba’s teammates are said to have launched a plea to convince the Frenchman to stay, but potential replacements have been touted in the press nevertheless.

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Rennes’ Eduardo Cammvinga have both been tipped as potential replacements.

