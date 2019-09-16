Key pair missing for Chelsea; Lampard reveals Kante, Hudson-Odoi plans

Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger and Emerson Palmieri will miss their Champions League opener against Valencia.

Rudiger tweaked a groin during Saturday’s win at Wolves – his first appearance of the season – and boss Frank Lampard has ruled him out at Stamford Bridge.

“Toni [Rudiger] is injured. He bothered a small groin injury that he has been carrying in the last couple of weeks, at the weekend, so he is out. He will have a scan today to see where he is, hopefully it’s not long term,” said Lampard.

Lampard revealed N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi are “fit, but not match fit”, and so will not feature against the LaLiga side.

“The other three [Kante, Hudson-Odoi, James] are fit, but not match fit. Callum is getting extra work in, along with Reece and they may have another game in the U23s before first-team action. N’Golo similarly, not to play in the 23s, but he will have more training to do because the injury has been bothering him a bit.”

Asked is everyone else was fit, he replied: “Yes.” However, he did later say Emerson, who has been impressive this season, will miss out again after being ruled out on Saturday with a hamstring problem he picked up on international duty.”

Tammy Abraham thrust himself further into the spotlight with a hat-trick at Wolves which lifted him to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, but the youngster’s form has come as no surprise to Lampard.

“I never had clear expectations for him apart from the fact that I believed in him and trusted him,” he said.

“I know a lot was made of the (transfer) ban giving opportunities for young players. But I thought now was his time.”

As for the possibility of England missing out on Abraham should he opt to play for Nigeria, Lampard added: “That’s not a question for me.

“He has put himself in a bracket by being a top scorer in England. It is one for Gareth (Southgate) but it is clear Tammy will be wanted.”

Former Blues midfielder Lampard will be making his Champions League debut as a manager.

“I will be proud to do it,” he said. “I had multiple incredible nights in the Champions League – and some bad ones – but it is the ultimate for me.”