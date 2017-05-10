Key player announces Barnsley exit

Barnsley forward Marley Watkins will not sign a new contract and has announced his departure from the Sky Bet Championship club.

Watkins, 26, is out of contract this summer and has opted not to pursue talks over a new deal with the Reds after playing a key role in their rise from the lower end of League One last season.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure giving 100 per cent for the club every week,” Marley said on Twitter.

“What a journey, from bottom of League One to the Champ in just over a year. Grateful to all the players, the staff and Hecky (head coach Paul Heckingbottom). Wish them all the best in the future.

“(On Wednesday) I say goodbye to the Reds as a player, but I’ll always be a fan. There are no better fans in the country.

“One of my favourite memories of you is the plant pot on his head song, your passion is top drawer and it was a joy to play in front of you. Thanks for everything.”

Marley was signed by former Barnsley boss Lee Johnson on a free transfer from Inverness in the summer of 2015 and scored 18 goals in a total of 87 appearances.