Key player hopeful of making Sheffield Wednesday move permanent
Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing has reportedly told the club he wishes to stay with them beyond his current deal.
Wing, 26, is currently on loan at Hillsborough until the end of the season. However, according to The Star, the midfielder has informed the club he wishes to stay in Sheffield beyond his loan transfer. The Englishman has also admitted he isn’t convinced his services would be required at parent club Middlesbrough again.
“I haven’t heard from Neil,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s my greatest fan.
“That year extension has to get exercised by Middlesbrough so we don’t know what’s going to happen.
“I’m trying not to think about all that. I’m trying to think about now and I definitely see a potential to be at this club for longer than just a loan period.”
Boro manager Neil Warnock brought in three new midfielders during the summer – Matt Crooks, Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki.
As a result Wing was allowed to leave, with his services being seen as surplus to requirements for the Championship side.
Wing has also settled into life at The Owls, making 13 league appearances already this season.
His contract currently states that he may be allowed to leave at the end of the season.
However, Boro do have the option to extend his current contract by a year if they wish to do so.
Whatever the case, it seems apparent that the talented midfielder will be leaving the Riverside sometime in the near future.
Manager offers positive player update
Meanwhile, manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Barry Bannan is back match-fit following an injury scare in his last outing.
Last weekend Bannan’s game was cut short during his side’s emphatic victory over Sunderland.
However, Moore admitted the injury was not as serious as first feared.
He said: “Bannan should be fit and available for Sunday which is good news. Everyone seems to be OK, we should have the same players available to us as in midweek.”
Bannan has been a key player for The Owls this season, featuring in fifteen of the club’s sixteen league fixtures.
READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday loanee clarifies future amid talks of Wolves recall