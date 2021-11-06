Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing has reportedly told the club he wishes to stay with them beyond his current deal.

Wing, 26, is currently on loan at Hillsborough until the end of the season. However, according to The Star, the midfielder has informed the club he wishes to stay in Sheffield beyond his loan transfer. The Englishman has also admitted he isn’t convinced his services would be required at parent club Middlesbrough again.

“I haven’t heard from Neil,” he said. “I don’t know if he’s my greatest fan.

“That year extension has to get exercised by Middlesbrough so we don’t know what’s going to happen.