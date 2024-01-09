Key Pochettino concern sees Chelsea battle Arsenal for top Everton star, as new price tag suggested

Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal in the chase for a classy Everton star, with Mauricio Pochettino on the hunt for January additions to bolster his squad.

Despite spending over £1billion on new players since the arrival of American co-owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea remain far behind the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and even Aston Villa. Indeed, Pochettino’s side currently sit in 10th in the Premier League, 12 points off the top four.

Chelsea will clearly need to go on a fantastic winning run to get into the top six, let alone the top four. And Boehly will be praying that the Blues can win either the League Cup or FA Cup so that it does not look like his big spending has been wasted.

Although, Pochettino has repeatedly outlined his desire for new signings in January to improve his team and give them a much better chance at getting closer to their goals. A new centre-forward is one of the main priorities, though a central midfielder could also arrive at Stamford Bridge this month.

The manager can currently rely on £100m+ players Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo there, while academy graduate Conor Gallagher has also captained the team on numerous occasions this season. But according to Belgian source Het Nieuwsblad, Pochettino is concerned that these players do not provide the true physicality he needs.

Plus, there has been talk of Gallagher leaving Chelsea, with Tottenham Hotspur surprisingly linked. While Gallagher could soon pen a new contract to end those transfer rumours, Chelsea could also land a new midfielder to give him, Fernandez and Caicedo extra competition.

The report claims that Everton ace Amadou Onana has emerged as a prime winter target for Chelsea.

This means Chelsea will fight London rivals Arsenal for the 22-year-old. On Thursday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Arsenal had approached Everton over Onana’s possible capture.

Arsenal, Chelsea both in for Everton player

Arsenal have previously set their sights on Villa star Douglas Luiz, but after being put off him they have turned their attention to Onana.

But Chelsea could threaten the Belgian’s move to the Emirates, as Pochettino recently confirmed his club will not be held back by Financial Fair Play regulations this month.

It has previously been suggested that Everton will hold out for at least £70m for Onana, and possibly as much as £90m.

But this fresh update reveals either Chelsea or Arsenal could land him for significantly less than that. Indeed, the Toffees are now willing to accept bids worth €60m (£51.5m) for Onana, who has become one of their top performers in recent seasons.

