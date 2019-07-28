Key reason given as Liverpool decide against move for France veteran

Liverpool considered a move for former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery this summer before deciding against offering him a deal, reports claim.

Ribery was released by Bayern Munich at the end of last season, bringing a trophy-laden 12-year stay to an end.

The 36-year-old, who won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and was a nominee for the Ballon d’Or that year, has been linked with Sheffield United already this summer.

But the Blades are not the only Premier League side to harbour an interest, with Liverpool contemplating a move earlier this summer.

French newspaper L’Equipe say Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the winger, who would have fit the bill of an experienced, cheap, left-sided squad option.

However, the manager did not pursue a deal due to Liverpool’s lack of outgoing players.

Klopp is eager to focus on the squad he has built at Anfield, with Ribery only an option if the likes of Harry Wilson or Xherdan Shaqiri were offloaded.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!