Ex-Liverpool legend and current pundit Steve Nicol believes goalscoring sensation Erling Braut Haaland will move to whichever team is dominating over the coming years.

The Norwegian hitman, 19, has experienced a truly remarkable campaign in 2019-20.

His 28 goals in just 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg prior to Christmas put the football world on notice.

A further 12 strikes in 11 appearances came after his winter window switch to Borussia Dortmund, and the English-born centre-forward once again found the net today as the Bundesliga made it’s return after the coronavirus-related hiatus.

His attacking exploits have understandably drawn the attentions of Europe’s heavy hitters, with Man Utd expected to go back in for the man they almost signed in January once again.

But it is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who Nicol believes has the upper hand due to them being a more attractive proposition given their recent successes.

“In five years time we don’t know who is going to be top of the tree,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via the Daily Express).

“Whoever it is, that’s the move for him because what he has shown us up until now is he looks like the real deal.

“He is like the heir to the throne of the best forward in the world and that means you play for the best team.

“Hopefully it is Liverpool in four or five years, I don’t know if they can sustain what they are doing now. He will go to the very top team.”

Regarding the motives behind Haaland snubbing the chance to sign for Man Utd in January, Nicol pointed to the club no longer having the allure or success they once had over a decade ago.

“It would be great for Man Utd but I don’t think it would be particularly great for Haaland,” he added.

“I think that’s ultimately why he didn’t go.

“If the situation at Manchester United had been 10 or 15 years ago where they were top of the league and in the Champions League then it would have been a tougher decision.

“I think where United are right now and where Haaland and Dortmund are, it was kind of the perfect fit. It was a smart move.”

Many believe Haaland could be a contender to scoop the Ballon d’Or trophy in a post-Ronaldo and Messi landscape, and Nicol believes the youngster’s game lends itself well to the sort of player that tends to win the award.

“Generally the Ballon d’Or is all about goals and in a strange twist of fate Haaland is all about goals,” he said.

“If he continues to do what he’s doing… the Ballon d’Or is not out of his reach.”

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has been hailed as a ‘master’ for the part he played in injuring Mohamed Salah during the 2018 Champions League final.