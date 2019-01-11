Key reason revealed as Chelsea board put brakes on £32m striker deal

The Chelsea board are currently not open to signing AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to the latest reports.

The Argentina forward reportedly wants to cut short his season-long loan move to AC Milan to complete a move to west London.

The Evening Standard claims that Higuain’s agent and brother, Nicolas, travelled to London on Thursday morning, however ‘the ‘purpose of the visit has not been divulged’.

The report suspects his representative is there to ‘sound out Chelsea’s interest’ with the Premier League club unwilling to pay a huge transfer fee at the end of the season.

Milan have an agreement in place where they have the option to buy the Argentinian for £32million in the summer, while Juventus are keen for Chelsea to match the current loan terms to borrow Higuain until the end of the campaign.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that everything is in danger of falling through due to the terms of the deal.

“A striker seems to be top of the agenda,” he said on Sky Sports Transfer Centre.

“Argentine Gonzalo Higuain is boss Maurizio Sarri’s choice.

“Higuain scored a career high 36 goals in his final season at Napoli, under Sarri. However we are told the terms of a potential deal have put off the decision makers at Chelsea.

“Higuain is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus. Milan have an obligation to buy for £32m in the summer. Now Chelsea would have to take over the terms of that deal at and at 31 years old it’s thought director Marina Gr is not overly keen.

“So who else is in the frame to come in at Chelsea? Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is someone they have said they are interested in.

“One source claims they are prepared to spend £50m on him. Bournemouth though don’t want to sell and are under no pressure to sell. He also has three years on his contract.”

