Key reason revealed as Everton-bound striker rejected late Arsenal bid

Moise Kean turned down a move to Arsenal in favour of a €40m switch to Everton, according to the latest reports.

The three-times capped Italy international is believed to be costing Everton a total fee of £36m, with the deal said to be hinging on a buy-back clause that Juventus were keen to insert into the sale.

Instead, Juventus will get first refusal should Everton sell Kean in future, while the 19-year-old will earn €3m per year at Everton and has already left the Continassa training camp in Turin to pack his bags.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail report that Arsenal made a late attempt to hijack Everton’s deal are lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery though could not assure him of regular first-team football – most likely due to the fact they already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and soon Nicolas Pepe at their disposal.

That wasn’t enough to convince Kean, who is entering a crucial stage in his development after he enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 games for Juve.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!