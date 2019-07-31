Key reason revealed as Everton-bound striker rejected late Arsenal bid
Moise Kean turned down a move to Arsenal in favour of a €40m switch to Everton, according to the latest reports.
The three-times capped Italy international is believed to be costing Everton a total fee of £36m, with the deal said to be hinging on a buy-back clause that Juventus were keen to insert into the sale.
Instead, Juventus will get first refusal should Everton sell Kean in future, while the 19-year-old will earn €3m per year at Everton and has already left the Continassa training camp in Turin to pack his bags.
However, according to a report from the Daily Mail report that Arsenal made a late attempt to hijack Everton’s deal are lure him to the Emirates Stadium.
That wasn’t enough to convince Kean, who is entering a crucial stage in his development after he enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 games for Juve.
