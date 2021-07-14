Manchester United are expected to confirm the transfer of Jadon Sancho has been completed later this week after reports claimed a major hurdle in his signing has been overcome.

United finally announced a deal in principle for the Borussia Dortmund star earlier this month. The news ended a transfer search spanning over a year, but the Red Devils feel confident he will be worth it. Despite costing £73million, Sancho has earned a reputation in the Bundesliga as an explosive attacker offering goals and assists.

What’s more, at 21, he could offer 10 or more years of service, potentially getting better all the time.

Rio Ferdinand, for one, has spoken of the impact Sancho will have on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The player will soon go on holiday following England’s European Championships adventure.

Sancho started just one game for England – the 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome – and is expected to take three weeks off.

Before he leaves, Sancho’s signing as a fully-fledged Manchester United player is expected to be completed.

And ahead of that announcement, Sancho has reportedly passed his medical with the club. As per the Daily Telegraph’s James Ducker, the 21-year-old took that on Tuesday afternoon and eased through without a hitch.

Sancho has already long agreed personal terms with the club and will reportedly earn a salary in the region of £250,000 a week.

It’s also reported Sancho will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the club retaining a 12-month option. It means Sancho could stay at Old Trafford until summer 2027.

As per the Daily Express, a decision has still to be made on what shirt number Sancho will wear. He’s shown a preference in the past to wear the No 7 shirt, though that’s currently occupied by Edinson Cavani.

Should he take the shirt off Cavani he will hope to perform better than previous high-profile signings in the shirt. Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and Angel Di Maria have all worn the shirt in recent years without much success.

Parker: Sancho money better on Rice

Former Red Devils defender Paul Parker believes the £73m United are spending on Sancho would be better spent elsewhere.

The Red Devils are well blessed for forwards. He will be added to a pool that already includes Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Amad Diallo. They also have Cavani who can operate as a centre forward.

To that end, there has been plenty of speculation that Martial could be shown the door. A surprise loan move is apparently on the cards.

With their attacking options now swelling, former United defender Paul Parker believes that huge investment on Sancho would be better spent elsewhere.

As such, he says United should have prioritised his England teammate Declan Rice. The West Ham star – consistently linked with United – has underlined his quality at Euro 2020.

