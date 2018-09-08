Key Tottenham star could make U-turn over fresh contract talks

A respected journalist has claimed that there is a possibility Toby Alderweireld will make a U-turn over his stalled contract talks with the club.

The Belgium star was expected to quit the north London club this summer after the failure to agree terms over a lucrative new deal.

However, after a move to Manchester United failed to materialise, Alderweireld found himself back in the Spurs starting line-up for the win over Fulham at Wembley and has kept his place since.

The report also states that the relationship between the 29-year-old and Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino is much improved, and that if things continue to go well then there is a good chance that the player could extend his stay – that’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Alderweireld’s current contract runs out next summer and while there is an option to extend it for a further year that would automatcially trigger a £25m release clause for a player widely regarded as the Premier League’s best centre-back.

