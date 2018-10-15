Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is reportedly ready to turn down the club’s offer of a lucrative new contract in favour of a summer exit.

The Belgium star has firm interest from Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan, and a report in The Sun claims that the 31-year-old will head to the Far East when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Dembele missed out on a move to Inter Milan over the summer when the Italian giants baulked over Spurs‘ £26million valuation of the player, while Beijing also wanted him last January.

The talented midfielder will pocket £150,000-a-week tax-free and get a bumper signing-on fee as a free agent, if he does decide to call it a day at Tottenham after what would be seven years with the north London outfit.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to have resigned himself to the fact that Dembele will be moving on, with the report going on to add that the Belgian is flatly refusing to hold talks over extending his stay.

Indeed, Pochettino is already looking at other midfield options, withe reports claiming they are ready to make an £85million double swoop in January.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline